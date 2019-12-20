Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mall shooting reported in the US

by Ben Graham
20th Dec 2019 9:44 AM

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a mall in Oklahoma City.

There is no official confirmation on how many shots the suspect fired, but witnesses report anywhere from three to six shots were fired inside the Penn Square Mall.

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure
Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injured.

They say the incident began after an argument inside a shoe store.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.

The mall has been evactuated.

- more to come

More Stories

Show More
crime oklahoma city shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        premium_icon Dad rapes daughter, her friend and produces child porn

        News WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT "You are truly evil," a mother told the man who took her pre-pubescent daughter's innocence away when he raped her and used her to...

        ‘I had failed as a mother to protect her from you.’

        premium_icon ‘I had failed as a mother to protect her from you.’

        News Mother tells man who violated her daughter: I had failed as a mother to protect her...

        ‘I’m over the moon’: Rehab centre provider revealed

        premium_icon ‘I’m over the moon’: Rehab centre provider revealed

        News The news is a shining light of hope at the end of three-year long tunnel of uniting...

        Water restriction increase, fire ban extended as conditions remain bad

        premium_icon Water restriction increase, fire ban extended as conditions...

        News A CENTRAL Queensland council has increased water restrictions for one town as...