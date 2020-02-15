Mamma Mia! Another show for musical fans

ON SHOW: Lisa Kibblewhite as Rosie, Amanda Hock as Donna, Maddison McDonald as Sophie, and Aleah Dillon as Tanya will bring seven shows of Mamma Mia! to Rockhampton audiences. Picture: Contributed

Audiences said GIMME, GIMME, GIMME so the SUPER TROUPERS in the Mamma Mia! cast have announced the ARRIVAL of a seventh show.

Tickets are now on sale for a matinee performance on Saturday, March 14 at 1.30pm.

(DOES YOUR MOTHER KNOW?)

Don’t TAKE A CHANCE on walk-in tickets; book online or RING RING the Pilbeam Theatre for bookings.

ABBA fans, HEAD OVER HEELS with the timeless show, are saying I DO, I DO, I DO, I DO to an extra chance to see the marvellous, locals leads and cast of 35 hit the stage IN THE NAME OF THE GAME of musical entertainment.

Directed by Joy Philippi, Mamma Mia! features all local cast, orchestra, creative and production teams.

And to them, we say... THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC!

Mamma Mia! features Amanda Hock as Donna, Maddison McDonald as ­Sophie, Aleah Dillon as Tanya, Lisa Kibblewhite as Rosie, Grant Wolf Whitfield as Sam, Jason Plumb as Bill, and Peter Bothams as Harry

An additional 35 people make up the ensemble.

Mamma Mia! features hit ABBA songs including Dancing Queen, Knowing me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, SOS, and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Mamma Mia is directed by Joy Philippi, with Musical Director Jeanette Douglas, Choreographer Lita Hegvold and Vocal Director Jacinta Delalande.

Mamma Mia is a Rockhampton Regional Council production sponsored by the Friends of the Theatre, The Morning Bulletin and WIN Television.

Performances will be held at the Pilbeam Theatre on numerous dates. (See factox right.)

Tickets on sale from Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and www.seeitlive.com.au

Tickets: Adult $52, concession $48, Child $37, Friend of Theatre $48.

Pilbeam performances

Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm

EXTRA SHOW: Saturday, March 14, at 1.30pm

Saturday, March 14, at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 15, at 1.30pm

EXTRA SHOW: Thursday, March 19, at 7.30pm

Friday, March 20, at 7.30pm

Saturday, March 21, at 7.30pm