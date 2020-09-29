MAMMA MIA: Best-selling show to hit the stage again

Director Joy Philippi brings the perfect blend of light and shade to Rockhampton's Mamma Mia at the Pilbeam Theatre

MAMMA Mia, here we go again..... there are more shows coming.

Shows from the Rockhampton Regional Council production were cancelled in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The extra shows will feature the same performers and members from this year’s production.

Community Services portfolio spokesperson councillor Drew Wickerson said Mamma Mia was already the highest selling council produced musical to date, before COVID 19 intervened.

The girls give it their all in Mamma Mia

“It was a blow to the performers and crew, as well as to audience members when COVID 19 forced the cancellation of the second week of the season back in March,” he said.

“Audience members who missed out were disappointed and many of those who saw it were hoping to see it again. But that wasn’t to be.

“So due to overwhelming public demand council will produce the show again in March 2021.”

There's nothing holding Tanya (Aleah Dillon) back in Mamma Mia

Cr Wickerson said rehearsals would be undertaken with additional precautions to keep company members COVID safe.

“The theatre operates under an industry COVID Safe Plan, so our hope is that we can enable as many people as possible to see the show safely in March next year,” he said.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the event date than usual, to enable the venue to comply with any changing COVID regulations, with a minimum of inconvenience to ticket buyers.

