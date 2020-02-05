Mamma Mia! More chances to see epic show

OPENING night is more than a month away, but already demand for Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020 musical Mamma Mia! has been so great that an extra performance has been scheduled.

The extra show is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 7.30pm, with tickets still available for all performances.

Directed by Joy Philippi, Mamma Mia! is inspired by the storytelling music of ABBA’s timeless songs which topped charts around the globe and cemented their pop star status.

The production has been a worldwide hit and Rockhampton theatre-goers will get the chance to experience it live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre from March 13.

Mamma Mia! features an all local cast, orchestra, creative and production teams.

Rockhampton Regional Council community services committee chair Cr Rose Swadling said it was great to see the community getting behind the musical and supporting the local people who are involved in it.

“From the day this musical was announced it was clear Mamma Mia! was going to be big,” Cr Swadling said.

“I am pleased to hear that demand has been so strong that an extra show has been added.

“It is great that council is able to provide this opportunity for locals to show their talents in the annual musical and it is gratifying that the community is supporting it in such a big way.”

Mamma Mia! features hit ABBA songs including Dancing Queen, Knowing Me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, SOS, and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Mamma Mia! is directed by Joy Philippi, with musical director Jeanette Douglas, choreographer Lita Hegvold and vocal director Jacinta Delalande also on board.

Mamma Mia! is a Rockhampton Regional Council production sponsored by the Friends of the Theatre, The Morning Bulletin and WIN Television.

Tickets are on sale from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office.

You can either phone 4927 4111 or log on to

www.seeitlive.com.au.