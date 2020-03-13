Mamma Mia shows cancelled amid coronavirus chaos

THE MAMMA Mia shows from next week have been officially cancelled.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced on Friday afternoon the four shows from Friday night through to Sunday, March 15 will still go ahead.

The shows next week have been cancelled following the Federal Government’s ban on all non-essential mass gatherings of 500 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A refund will be arranged for ticket holders to next week’s shows.

“The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create an absolutely stellar show, so council will be looking at options to see Mamma Mia back at the Pilbeam in the future,” a spokesman said.

Council has also drawn a list of all upcoming events, focusing on the next three months, which will be reviewed at Monday’s Special Council meeting where more information will be released.

Early voting for the election opens from 9am Monday and people can also apply for postal votes online on the ECQ website www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

Applications for a postal vote close at 7pm Monday.

Both of these options are encouraged to avoid large crowds on election day.

The community is encouraged to heed the advice from Queensland Health to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and visit their website for further updates www.health.qld.gov.au.