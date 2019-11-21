Mamma Mia, that’s some cast!

Amanda Hock is a familiar face to fans of Rockhampton theatre and cabaret

Amanda Hock is a familiar face to fans of Rockhampton theatre and cabaret

Rockhampton Regional Council has announced the cast for its 2020 musical, Mamma Mia.

More than 100 people auditioned for a place in the musical, which will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in March next year.

Featuring in principal roles in the show are:

Amanda Hock as Donna

Aleah Dillon as Tanya

Lisa Kibblewhite as Rosie

Grant Wolf Whitfield as Sam

Jason Plumb as Bill

Peter Bothams as Harry

Claire Janes as Sophie

Cassidy Acutt as Lisa

Laura Sinclair as Ali

Jacob Goves as Sky

Wilson Boyd as Pepper

Samuel Smith as Eddie

An additional 35 people make up the ensemble.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council Communities Committee, Cr Rose Swadling congratulated those who had been offered a place in the production.

“It’s great to hear that so many people wanted to be part of our 2020 musical. It’s a strong cast – many familiar names and some newcomers too,” she said.

“It is great that Council is able to provide this opportunity for locals to show their talents in the annual musical.

“I look forward to seeing the production when it opens in March next year,” she said.

Mamma Mia, which premiered in 1999 and has since become a long running worldwide hit, is based on the music of ABBA.

It features songs including Dancing Queen, Knowing me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Money Money Money, SOS, and Mamma Mia, just to name a few.

Set on a Greek island paradise and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, writer Catherine Johnson’s heart-warming tale centres around Sophie, a young bride-to-be.

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Mamma Mia is directed by Joy Philippi, with Musical Director Jeanette Douglas, Choreographer Lita Hegvold and Vocal Director Jacinta Delalande.

Mamma Mia is now on sale at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111, www.seeitlive.com.au