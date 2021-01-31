Mamma’s back! Tickets for 2021 ‘reprise’ go on sale Monday

It was a wonderful show 10 months ago and it has been an anxious wait for Mamma Mia’s return to the Pilbeam.

The wait is over for the much anticipated second run of the Rockhampton Regional Council’s musical Mamma Mia!, with tickets going on sale on Monday, 1 February, at 9am.

The season was cut short last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and since then demand has been growing to remount the production.

Pepper (Daniel Hair) and the boys keep it light in Mamma Mia

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services Portfolio spokesperson Cr Drew Wickerson said Mamma Mia! was already a record-breaker when it was forced to close after the first week.

“It was a fabulous show so we wanted to make sure that everyone who wanted to see it will get the chance to see it, and those who want to see it again can also do that,” Cr Wickerson said.

All of your favourite performers from the 2020 season will return.

Mamma Mia! will be performed for a six performance season:

Friday 19 March at 7.30pm

Saturday 20 March at 7.30pm

Sunday 21 March at 1.30pm

Friday 26 March at 7.30pm

Saturday 27 March at 7.30pm

Sunday 28 March at 1.30pm

Tickets are on sale from Monday at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111, or online at www.seeitlive.com.au

Mamma Mia! is produced by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2021 See It Live Theatre Season.

Lisa (Cassidy Acutt), Sophie (Maddison McDonald) and Ali (Laura Sinclair) prepare to party in Mamma Mia

For contact tracing purposes, ticket buyers will be asked to provide the full name, contact phone and email (if available) of every person attending.

Please have this available at the time of booking.