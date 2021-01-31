Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rosie (Lisa Kibblewhite), Donna (Amanda Hock) and Tanya (Aleah Dillon) reunite in Mamma Mia
Rosie (Lisa Kibblewhite), Donna (Amanda Hock) and Tanya (Aleah Dillon) reunite in Mamma Mia
Art & Theatre

Mamma’s back! Tickets for 2021 ‘reprise’ go on sale Monday

JANN HOULEY
31st Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was a wonderful show 10 months ago and it has been an anxious wait for Mamma Mia’s return to the Pilbeam.

The wait is over for the much anticipated second run of the Rockhampton Regional Council’s musical Mamma Mia!, with tickets going on sale on Monday, 1 February, at 9am.

The season was cut short last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and since then demand has been growing to remount the production.

Pepper (Daniel Hair) and the boys keep it light in Mamma Mia
Pepper (Daniel Hair) and the boys keep it light in Mamma Mia

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services Portfolio spokesperson Cr Drew Wickerson said Mamma Mia! was already a record-breaker when it was forced to close after the first week.

“It was a fabulous show so we wanted to make sure that everyone who wanted to see it will get the chance to see it, and those who want to see it again can also do that,” Cr Wickerson said.

All of your favourite performers from the 2020 season will return.

Mamma Mia! will be performed for a six performance season:

  • Friday 19 March at 7.30pm
  • Saturday 20 March at 7.30pm
  • Sunday 21 March at 1.30pm
  • Friday 26 March at 7.30pm
  • Saturday 27 March at 7.30pm
  • Sunday 28 March at 1.30pm

Tickets are on sale from Monday at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111, or online at www.seeitlive.com.au

Mamma Mia! is produced by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2021 See It Live Theatre Season.

Lisa (Cassidy Acutt), Sophie (Maddison McDonald) and Ali (Laura Sinclair) prepare to party in Mamma Mia
Lisa (Cassidy Acutt), Sophie (Maddison McDonald) and Ali (Laura Sinclair) prepare to party in Mamma Mia

For contact tracing purposes, ticket buyers will be asked to provide the full name, contact phone and email (if available) of every person attending.

Please have this available at the time of booking.

mamma mia musical pilbeam theatre rockhampton events tmbnews whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

        Crime She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court next week.

        Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

        Premium Content Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

        Breaking She has been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

        GARDENING: Meet Central Queensland’s toughest plant

        Premium Content GARDENING: Meet Central Queensland’s toughest plant

        Gardening Columnist Neil Fisher talks about the different Hibiscus varieties.

        Car and truck collide in South Rockhampton laneway

        Premium Content Car and truck collide in South Rockhampton laneway

        Breaking Three people were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.