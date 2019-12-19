WHAT THE? Hairy-legged behemoth spotted stalking paramedics

A hairy-legged behemoth spotted stalking an Ambulance station has been accepting bribes from local townsfolk in return for guaranteed safety.

A HAIRY-LEGGED behemoth spotted stalking a Tablelands emergency services station has been accepting bribes from local townsfolk in return for their guaranteed safety.

Despite the steady stream of $20-a-pop backhanders, this grey colossus has refused to budge from the comfort of its wall at the Queensland Ambulance base on Kuradilla St in Ravenshoe.

Tablelands resident Philip Jones discovered the winged leviathan and could not stop himself from snapping a photo as he offered up his own $20 campaign contribution.

This big hairy-legged fellow, a giant wood moth, was discovered hanging out at the Queensland Ambulance station at Ravenshoe. PICTURE: PHILIP JONES

A little bit of research soon revealed it was not a demonic beast hellbent on consuming human flesh - it was just a harmless giant wood moth.

"I have not seen anything like it, but apparently they're not uncommon in Millaa-Ravenshoe area," Mr Jones told the Cairns Post.

The giant wood moth is the heaviest moth in the world with females weighing up to 30g, according to the Australian Museum.

Their caterpillars feed on plant roots but the adults never actually enjoy a meal during their short but spectacular life span.

This one was on the larger side, and will likely be a prolific breeder.

Heavy females can lay about 20,000 eggs before they finally call cark it.