Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

High tide at Mudlo Rocks
News

Mammoth tide swallows first Mudlo Rocks victim

Frances Klein
by
19th Feb 2019 10:15 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG couple and their Ute were the latest victims of the notorious Mudlo Rocks beach passing at Rainbow Beach this morning.

A massive swell pushing a 2.3m tide onto the beach was no match for the Nissan Navara Dual Cab Ute the pair were trying to negotiate past the rocks just after dawn this morning.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Placing a panicked call for help at 5.30am, within half an hour the car was surrounded by water and too late to save, said Rainbow Beach towing operator Dave Elder.

"They got stuck on the rock and then the tide came in - before could even go down there it was inundated with water," Mr Elder, of Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist, said.

"They lost a fair bit."

HIGH TIDE: This Ute was the latest victim of the infamous Mudlo Rocks passing at Rainbow Beach, which was inundated with water when a larger than normal engulfed it on Tuesday morning.
HIGH TIDE: This Ute was the latest victim of the infamous Mudlo Rocks passing at Rainbow Beach, which was inundated with water when a larger than normal engulfed it on Tuesday morning. Dave Elder

While the exposed rocks lining the popular Rainbow Beach driving route has snagged countless cars over the years, it was the first major vehicle loss this year Mr Elder said.

He said the treacherous conditions would not be forgiving this week and advised avoiding the rocks and using the inland Freshwater Track instead to reach Double Island Point to the south of Rainbow Beach. 

"Be very careful on an incoming tide - if you get stuck you'll be gone in an hour," he said.

He said those seeking information about the rocks, tides or tracks could call the business on 5486 8555

cooloola coast editors picks gympie crashes high tide king tide mudlo rocks rainbow beach tc oma
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    premium_icon Businessman dreams of 38-storey building on busy main strip

    Property It would include apartments, school, gymnasium, college, shopping centre and restaurant

    Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    premium_icon Female and mature age increase in 2019 Hastings recruits

    News SEVEN out of eight Rocky apprentices considered mature age

    Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    premium_icon Hurdles to clear before the South Rocky flood levee realised

    Politics Local pollies share updates on the highly anticipated project

    Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    premium_icon Heatwave moving throughout CQ to make life uncomfortably hot

    Weather Low to severe heatwave conditions are forecast throughout CQ