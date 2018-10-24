Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aged care resident will appear in court next month.
The aged care resident will appear in court next month.
Crime

Man, 102, arrested for indecent assault

24th Oct 2018 12:22 PM

POLICE have been forced to raid an aged care facility in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs and slap a pair of handcuffs on a 102-year-old resident.

He will face court next month over an alleged aggravated indecent assault at an aged care facility in Sydney's east.

Police will allege the resident at the facility on Carrington Road, Waverley, indecently assaulted another resident, a 94-year-old woman, at about 12.30pm yesterday.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place yesterday afternoon.
The alleged assault is said to have taken place yesterday afternoon.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were notified and attended the facility.

Following inquiries, a 102-year-old man was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on November 20.

arrest assault crime editors picks elderly man general-seniors-news

Top Stories

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News In a first for the council, it proposed the new legislation as part of the contract

    New owner breathes life into stagnant Cap Coast resort

    premium_icon New owner breathes life into stagnant Cap Coast resort

    Business BIG plans on the way to put Emu Park resort back on the map

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten for first time in six years

    Subbie owed $260K says Aldi should cover JM Kelly costs

    premium_icon Subbie owed $260K says Aldi should cover JM Kelly costs

    Business Mike Vadasz says helping unpaid workers would show goodwill in CQ

    Local Partners