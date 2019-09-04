Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 19, killed in collision with truck on Gympie Road

Mark Furler
by
4th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has lost his life after his car collided with a truck on Gympie Road at Aspley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old was killed at the intersection of Gympie Road and Webster Road just after midnight.

It is believed the Kelvin Grove man was the driver of a Toyota Celica sedan, when it collided with a truck.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes after another fatality at Tweed Heads involving an alleged hit and run which sparked a dramatic Brisbane Airport arrest.

More Stories

Show More
aspley editors picks gympie road kelvin grove
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Infrastructure spending leads changing construction trends

    premium_icon Infrastructure spending leads changing construction trends

    News Residential and commercial building slumps while civil is set to soar

    Single dad sentenced for concealing $75k of drugs on flight

    premium_icon Single dad sentenced for concealing $75k of drugs on flight

    Crime The 27-year-old was busted with more than 200g of ice down his pants

    The North Rockhampton street dubbed 'Ice Valley'

    premium_icon The North Rockhampton street dubbed 'Ice Valley'

    News 'I'm constantly on the phone to police.'