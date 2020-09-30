Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Laptop
Laptop
News

Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and internet use to procure underage victims.

The 20-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage, was granted bail last week after 15 more charges were laid following six original charges in relation to alleged sexual activities and online procuring of underage victims.

The charges include rape, indecent treatment of children (expose and photograph), carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure children under 16 and using the internet to procure children and intentionally meeting them.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said there were seven alleged victims all under the age of 16.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the new charges arose from complaints and mobile examination.

The man’s matters were adjourned until November 18.

alleged rape indecent treatment of a child under 16 rockhampton magistrates court unlawful carnal knowledge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Devastating diagnosis for ‘one of life’s happy people’

        Premium Content Devastating diagnosis for ‘one of life’s happy people’

        News Community rallies to support Yeppoon Golf Club’s popular greenkeeper.

        Why Rocky man, 25, has been deemed ‘a danger to the public’

        Premium Content Why Rocky man, 25, has been deemed ‘a danger to the public’

        News Accused driver deemed too dangerous to the community to be released on bail.

        NAMED: New magistrate to join Rockhampton court ranks

        Premium Content NAMED: New magistrate to join Rockhampton court ranks

        News The new magistrate has six years experience acting at 38 court houses across the...

        Strong winds, engine troubles wreak havoc for coast guard

        Premium Content Strong winds, engine troubles wreak havoc for coast guard

        News One fisherman was forced to spend an unexpected night at sea following the...