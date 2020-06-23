Man, 20s, fights for life after Cap Coast motorbike crash
A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing into a tree on the Capricorn Coast overnight.
Paramedics, including critical care and a rescue helicopter, attended scene where a motorcycle had impacted a tree Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay at 8.21pm.
A man in his early 20s was transported in a critical condition with significant head and chest injuries to Capricorn Coast Hospital and was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital.
