Man, 20s, fights for life after Cap Coast motorbike crash

A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing into a tree on the Capricorn Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a rescue helicopter, attended scene where a motorcycle had impacted a tree Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay at 8.21pm.

A man in his early 20s was transported in a critical condition with significant head and chest injuries to Capricorn Coast Hospital and was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

More to come.