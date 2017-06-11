24°
Man, 22, to appear in court over car crash

Michelle Gately
| 11th Jun 2017 11:02 AM
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

3PM: A 22-YEAR-OLD Park Avenue man has been charged with one count of drink driving following a crash in Woorabinda this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man had been issued a notice to appear in Woorabinda Magistrates Court on June 21.

11AM: TWO girls have been taken to Woorabinda Hospital with minor injuries after a single vehicle car crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crash happened on Hill St about 9.40am.

A man was driving, with four children in the car.

Two of the female children have been taken to Woorabinda Hospital for assessment.

One suffered a minor facial injury, while the other had an elbow injury.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the car crashed into a power pole.

The force of the crash brought the power pole down and Ergon Energy is on scene to assess the damage.

