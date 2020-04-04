Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Originally published as Man, 25, faces rape and death threat charges

court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist sues for $4.5m after Agnes Water plane crash

        premium_icon Tourist sues for $4.5m after Agnes Water plane crash

        News The 2017 crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old female backpacker from the United Kingdom

        Election winners declared in Rocky, Gladstone, Woorabinda

        premium_icon Election winners declared in Rocky, Gladstone, Woorabinda

        Breaking Electoral Commission Queensland reveals new Mayors of CQ towns.

        Why Rocky motorists are being ripped off at the bowser

        premium_icon Why Rocky motorists are being ripped off at the bowser

        News The oil price has plunged but the savings aren’t being passed onto local motorists.

        Mum self medicates for snapped ankle

        premium_icon Mum self medicates for snapped ankle

        News A MOTHER who snapped her ankle requiring three plates be inserted was refused...