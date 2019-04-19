Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
A 26-year-old man has died in a motorcycle accident at Bulimba, in Brisbane, this morning.
News

First road fatality of Easter long weekend

by Nic Darveniza
19th Apr 2019 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-year-old man has been killed in a motorbike crash early this morning.

The Cornubia man died at the scene of the accident on Lytton Rd at Bulimba.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 5.30am.

Two bystanders were taking to hospital.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam vision to contact police.

It is believed to be the first road fatality of the Easter long weekend.

More Stories

easter weekend editors picks fatal crash motorcycle police investigation

Top Stories

    Labor question Landry's support of Stanage Bay Road

    premium_icon Labor question Landry's support of Stanage Bay Road

    Council News Cr Bill Ludwig claims a hard-fought victory over Stanage bay Road

    Great great grandpa's medals make it home for Anzac Day

    premium_icon Great great grandpa's medals make it home for Anzac Day

    Community When Mrs Hawk lost the medals, she was understandably devastated.

    Air and land search for missing man comes up empty

    premium_icon Air and land search for missing man comes up empty

    Crime Police are extending an appeal for any information from the public

    Check it out: Which businesses are open on Good Friday?

    premium_icon Check it out: Which businesses are open on Good Friday?

    News A handful of supermarkets, restaurant open for business

    • 19th Apr 2019 8:57 AM