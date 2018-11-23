Man facing 25 charges released after 97 days in prison

RELEASED: Toby Michael Silvia walking out of the Maroochydore District Court a free man after his rape charges were dropped.

JOYRIDING in a caravan, stealing and damaging cars, possessing explosives, intimidating the public and stealing power tools are just six of the 25 charges faced by Toby Michael Silvia.

Also on the rap sheet were multiple charges of cannabis possession, methamphetamine and bong possession, stealing number plates and groceries, going armed in public to cause fear, unlawful assault and failing to stop a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took almost five minutes to read through the charges, making sure Silvia understood each and every one, to which he then pleaded guilty to all.

Mr Doroux said he had seen the 20-page document detailing Silvia's crime history, with an additional three pages of traffic offences.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Malloy said her 28-year-old client's unlawful use of the caravan was for the purpose of joyriding only, to which he ensured everything was returned in tact without damage.

Ms Malloy also said the multiple drugs and utensils charges were for personal use only, and explained that the explosives found on the property had been left there from former tenants.

"He did have knowledge of them though and he accepts responsibility," she said.

Ms Malloy said her client moved to Bundaberg to expand his knowledge of the farming industry, however became caught up in drugs.

"He now realises he should have turned to family for support, not drugs," she said.

"He has already made enquiries about gaining employment in the mining industry knowing there are regular drug and urine testing, as he embarks on his path of rehabilitation. "He also wants to reassess his mental health to identify prevention and relapse strategies."

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said he wouldn't be against Silvia's release that same day.

Magistrate Doroux agreed with both the prosecution and defence, stating, "I think 97 days is enough for that, don't you think?" "His behaviour is consistent with someone with a drug problem - it is not excused but it is explained."

Mr Doroux explained to Silvia that this sentence would be a line in the sand for the future of his offending.

Silvia was sentenced to nine months in prison to be released after three, however since he had already served 97 days, he was immediately released on probation from November 12.

