Man, 29, charged over Dundowran pipe bomb

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning.

Local specialist crews carried out a controlled detonation of the bomb in a vacant paddock near the Dundowran property about 7am Sunday morning. Contributed

A 29-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court later this month over a pipe bomb discovery in Dundowran.

Specialist police were sent to a quiet neighbourhood on Sunday morning to detonate the "homemade explosive" after police discovered it inside a home on Saturday night.

The crews arrived to the scene equipped with specialised gear, dressed in protective clothing from head to toe.

Nearby resident Stephanie Cunningham got a shock as she walked out onto her veranda to see the police squad.

"Nothing happens here, it's really quiet," Mrs Cunningham said.

"My husband said I wondered about the weather so we came out on the veranda.

"They told us to go back inside."

Mrs Cunningham took out her phone and captured the unique sight of the workers mid-job.

When the bomb was detonated, she said it sounded similar to a cannon.

"It made us jump," she said.

"The night before we saw a car with flashing lights going past but didn't think much of it."

The man arrested over the incident, a Dundowran resident, is charged with possessing an explosive without an authority.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 12.