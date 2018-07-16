Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MVA - Motorcycle, Fatal, Bolte Bridge - SE Off Ramp/Turner Street, Docklands.
MVA - Motorcycle, Fatal, Bolte Bridge - SE Off Ramp/Turner Street, Docklands.
News

Man killed in suspected motorbike street race

by Ed Gardiner
16th Jul 2018 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he was flung from his bike during a suspected street race in Port Melbourne last night.

The 32-year-old was seen riding alongside another motorbike at high speed on the Bolte Bridge about 10pm last night.

The driver lost control of his bike at a bend near the Burnley Tunnel exit and crashed into a side barrier.

The motorcyclist went over the barrier and was found in this Turner St yard. Picture: Patrick Herve
The motorcyclist went over the barrier and was found in this Turner St yard. Picture: Patrick Herve

The driver, from Highett, was thrown over the barrier at died at the scene.

Witnesses have told police the pair were racing at high speed.

Police have urged any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ed.gardiner@news.com.au

@edjgardiner

 

 

Police believe the motorcyclist struck the barrier and was thrown over the ramp. Picture: Patrick Herve
Police believe the motorcyclist struck the barrier and was thrown over the ramp. Picture: Patrick Herve
fatality high speed bike race street racing

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Councillors speak out on 'frayed edges' of budget

    premium_icon REVEALED: Councillors speak out on 'frayed edges' of budget

    News TEMPERS boiled over in the chambers last week and councillors explain why.

    Record breaking River Fest sets bar high for next year

    premium_icon Record breaking River Fest sets bar high for next year

    News 'It's been far and beyond all our expectations'

    Yeppoon woman shares life-changing journey of travel

    Yeppoon woman shares life-changing journey of travel

    Travel JORDANA Wilson believes travel is mandatory to aid our growth

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Politics DOZENS urged Strelow to withdraw $15.5M pledge for Adani airport

    Local Partners