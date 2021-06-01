Menu
Man, 32, killed in Brisbane motorcycle crash

by Rachael Rosel
1st Jun 2021 7:22 AM
A man has died in Brisbane's southern suburbs after his motorbike collided with a pole in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, a 32-year-old Redbank Plains man was driving his 2003 black Yamaha YZF-R1 along Breton St in Coopers Plains before he collided with a pole.

Police officers arrived on scene and performed CPR on the man but he died at the scene.

Investigations from the Forensic Crash Unit are ongoing and they are appealing for anyone who might have seen the rider in the Coopers Plains area prior to midnight to contact police.

It comes after a horror motorcycle crash tragically claimed the life of a 39-year-old North Burnett man on Monday.

Initial inquiries indicated that the rider came off his bike while travelling along Kerwee Rd at Eidsvold East.

Emergency services performed CPR on the man but he died at the scene.

From January 1 to May 30 this year, the Queensland Government has reported a total of 31 motorcycle fatalities.

 

Originally published as Man, 32, killed in Coopers Plans motorcycle crash

