Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

christmas crime editors picks stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQUniversity helps those in need this Christmas

        premium_icon CQUniversity helps those in need this Christmas

        News Rockhampton and Yeppoon staff and students donated toys, food and cash to the Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Toy and Food Appeal.

        Fresh new store opens at Parkhurst Town Centre

        premium_icon Fresh new store opens at Parkhurst Town Centre

        News The store will be open for business on Christmas Day

        Find out what’s open for your last minute goods today

        premium_icon Find out what’s open for your last minute goods today

        News All of the major retailers will be closed this Christmas but here is where you can...

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The perfect time to simply be

        TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The perfect time to simply be

        News Columnist Jordie Lynch says its important to take time out for ourseleves over the...