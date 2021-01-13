Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens
A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Crime

Man, 35, charged over Boxing Day house fire

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man has been charged over a house fire which left a Calliope family homeless on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 10.16am on December 26 on Sybil Court in Calliope.

At the time a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when Calliope RFS arrived at the scene the brick home was "well involved in flames".

READ MORE: Man in hospital - Calliope home destroyed by fire on Boxing Day

Police, firefighters, ambulance and Ergon Energy workers all attended the scene.

 

A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens
A Calliope home on Sybil Court was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition on the day.

It is alleged the fire was lit deliberately.

The 35-year-old man has since been charged with arson and released on bail.

He will face Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 2.

More Stories

arson charges calliope house fire gladstone house fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast Guard responds to multiple calls for help

        Premium Content Coast Guard responds to multiple calls for help

        News A vessel had broken its mooring and was pushed towards rocks between the bridges in the Fitzroy River.

        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Premium Content Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Greyhounds 10 races on Wednesday night’s program.

        UPDATE: Two people escape car crash uninjured

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two people escape car crash uninjured

        Breaking Two vehicles collided on the Capricorn Coast Wednesday morning.

        Three key Rockets players to watch at Qld U18 champs

        Premium Content Three key Rockets players to watch at Qld U18 champs

        Basketball LIVESTREAM: Watch the action from the Gold Coast on this website.