Crime

Man, 40, ‘dared’ to steal umbrellas from shops

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th May 2021 12:00 AM
A 40-year-old man claimed his friend dared him to steal items from two different businesses.

Pieter Garth Tjerkstra pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawful use of shop goods.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Tjerkstra attended the Chemist Warehouse at 10.30am on March 30, opened an umbrella and left the shop without paying.

He said on the same day, Tjerkstra attended the Happy Hippy Garage, with CCTV capturing him place an ottoman that was under his arm on the ground.

He was then seen to pick up an umbrella, pick the ottoman back up and leave the store with no attempts to pay.

The items he stole were worth $120 and $12.99.

Tjerkstra told the court his friend dared him to do it.

After telling Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale his age, Ms Beckinsale said: “Isn’t that a bit old to be doing what your friend dares you to do?”

She ordered Tjerkstra pay $300 in fines and convictions were recorded.

