Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder after a 61-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing overnight.
FILE PHOTO: A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder after a 61-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing overnight. dimid_86
Crime

Man, 57, charged with murder after brutal alleged stabbing

13th Jun 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast man has been charged with murder after a 61-year-old man was allegedly stabbed overnight.

Police were called to a residence on Hamilton St, Buderim at 9.50pm following reports there was a disturbance at the address.

On arrival, the 61-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds to his torso.

The man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but was pronounced dead earlier this morning.

Detectives took a man into custody at the scene without further incident.

A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
buderim maroochydore magistrates court murder murder charge queensland police sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    premium_icon Murder victim's unhealed injuries examined in post mortem

    Crime Murder victim Kevin John Ryan, 40, had fresh injuries to his head, chest and arms - forensic pathologist reports

    State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    premium_icon State budget criticised: Rookwood Weir left in the dark

    Politics Michelle Landry says the State Government should build Rookwood Weir

    The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

    premium_icon The perfect conversationalists are those who don't cheep in

    News Rocky youngsters wins big for the second year in a row.

    Gig Guide: what's on when and where

    premium_icon Gig Guide: what's on when and where

    News Find out the hottest music events across the region this weekend