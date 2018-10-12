Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car crashes down highway embankment
News

Man, 62, left with critical injuries after car plummets 30m

Emma Clarke
by
12th Oct 2018 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are trying to piece together how a man crashed his car down a 30m embankment on the Centenary Hwy at Augustine Heights.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10.30am.

The 62-year-old driver is being rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical injuries including head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Initial information suggests the man suffered a medical episode before launching off a 30m high bridge and hitting the ground below.

The high acuity response was on board for transport.

The Forensic Crash Uni is on scene.

 

Related Items

centenary hwy forensic crash unit qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    premium_icon GKI: Why we bought our own island paradise

    Business 'I believe it's a dream that everyone wants to see': The likely new owners of Great Keppel Island resort share their incredible story.

    WEATHER: Much needed rain expected for CQ towns

    WEATHER: Much needed rain expected for CQ towns

    Weather FORECAST predicts decent falls after wild weather batters Qld

    Mother supplements farm income with quirky home business

    premium_icon Mother supplements farm income with quirky home business

    News The family are hand feeding cattle and have to get supplements in

    CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    premium_icon CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    News Installation of new absorber column that was manufactured in Belgium

    Local Partners