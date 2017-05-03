Elderly man airlifted to Rocky with head injuries

Staff from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service help a man who suffered head injuries after a horse fall at Alton Downs. The 69-year-old man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A MAN has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital after suffering head injuries in a horse fall today.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the man, 69, who fell from the horse at an Alton Downs Property shortly before 8.30am.

READ: Woman airlifted to Rocky, serious injuries after high-speed fall.

"The patient was stabilised on scene...before being airlifted to Rockhampton in a stable condition," a spokesperson for the helicopter service said.

Last week the rescue helicopter flew a woman, 42, to Rockhampton Hospital after a high-speed horse fall left her in a serious condition.

The woman, 42, suffered torso and chest injuries in the accident just west of Raglan, about 60km south of Rockhampton.

More detail to come.