Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 70, killed in horrific farming accident

Tara Miko
by
7th Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHERN Downs property owner cutting fire breaks on his land has died in a tragic farming accident.

The 70-year-old Emu Vale man was using a bulldozer to prepare his land against bushfires on Sunday afternoon when the heavy machine rolled.

The man, who was last seen using the bulldozer about 1.15pm, was found about 4.15pm.

Inspector Paul James said initial investigations revealed the man had been clearing firebreaks on his land when he was crushed by the bulldozer.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators were called to the property on Upper Emu Creek Rd.

The incident has since been referred to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland after receiving a notification from police.

editors picks emu vale farming accident forensic crash unit southern downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

    premium_icon Fast but dangerous heatwave coming

    News Central Queensland is about to get a big taste of the summer ahead

    Late start to public holiday swimming

    premium_icon Late start to public holiday swimming

    News Rockhampton Memorial Swimming Pool Wandal opens late on Queen’s Birthday public...

    Alone with a broken wrist, boat captain’s call for help

    premium_icon Alone with a broken wrist, boat captain’s call for help

    News He made the call when he was hours away from help

    Elderly man bitten by snake on coast

    premium_icon Elderly man bitten by snake on coast

    News Elderly man taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake in a Kinka Beach...