Man, 80, suffers heart attack at wheel in fatal crash

Melanie Plane
| 31st Jul 2017 6:29 AM
QAS are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Coast.
QAS are responding to a crash on the Capricorn Coast. Tony Martin

UPDATE 4PM: An 80-year-old man that died in a car accident this morning is said to have suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

The man lost control of his vehicle which resulted in the car slamming into a tree, police said.

Rockhampton traffic officer Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater said that it was likely to be the medical condition which caused the crash, but the Forensic Crash Unit were still investigating.

"It's still early days,” he said.

Mr Findlater said the number of fatal crashes on the region's roads this year were on a par to previous years.

He urged motorists to always be aware.

The current road toll is 138 deaths in Queensland so far this year.

"Although unrelated to this crash, a lot of fatal accidents come down to people making poor decisions,” he said.

"When you are driving, always drive to the conditions and be aware.”

UPDATE 9AM: THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal car crash in Emu Park early this morning.

The Queensland Police Service advise about 6.20am a vehicle left the road and hit a tree on Pattison St.

The 80-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a woman aged 80, was taken to the Yeppoon Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 8.15AM: ONE person has died as a result of a crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

Reports indicate an elderly man tragically died in the accident on Pattison St, Emu Park.

It is understood a second person, a female, was also travelling in the vehicle and is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Queensland Police Scenes of Crime crews and Forensic Crash Investigators are at the scene.

More to come.

BREAKING 6.25AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a serious crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial reports indicate Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a single vehicle accident at Emu Park.

Reports indicate the vehicle has crashed into a tree on Pattison St, across from the bowls club, and an elderly man is involved.

It is understood the 75-year-old man is not alert.

Motorists in the area are urged to avoid the scene and give way to emergency services.

More to come.

