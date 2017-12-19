Man abused police helping sick uncle

HE CALLED emergency services to help his uncle who was having seizures and ended up abusing and assaulting police.

Kenneth Delton Marshall Backo, 37, pleaded guilty on December 6 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of public nuisance, one of obstructing police and one of assaulting police.

Police prosecutor Jess King said emergency services were called to a disturbance at a Haig St, Wandal, address on November 6 about 5.30pm.

She said when officers arrived, Backo was out the front of the residence grasping an elderly male.

"He told police his uncle had had a seizure," Ms King said.

The court heard the officers called Queensland Ambulance Service and asked Backo what had happened prior to the seizure.

Backo then started verbally abusing the officers.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Backo and his uncle had been drinking prior to the seizure.

Ms King said when QAS were loading Backo's uncle for transport, he was advised he wasn't allowed to go with him.

But he still attempted to get into the back of the ambulance and was arrested for public nuisance.

Ms King said Backo resisted arrest, breaking free of the grasp of an officer and started to run away.

She said he then fell over on a grassed area where police officers continued to try and restrain Backo.

The court heard Backo resisted even when he was in the back of the police vehicle when he kicked out and hit an officer's arm, causing bruising and minor cuts from wrist to elbow.

"Police shouldn't have to put up with that level of abuse," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"When police arrived he was upset they were more focused on him rather than assisting his uncle," Ms Craven said.

Mr Press ordered Backo, who needed to return to New South Wales to care for his father, to 150 hours community service to be completed in 12 months.