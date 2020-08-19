Man abuses hospital staff, makes threats over Oxycodone

“I WAS just in the worst pain possible.”

This is what a chronic pain sufferer told a court after he pleaded guilty to two public nuisances charges from his behaviour at Rockhampton Hospital on May 4 and 5.

Lindsay Rhys Bartlem, 38, entered the pleas in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended the hospital at 2.45am on May 5 about complaints.

He said Bartlem had been transported by ambulance to the hospital at 11.30pm on May 4 and left in the waiting room.

Mr Fox said Bartlem called staff ‘c---s’ and threatened to smash televisions.

He said security escorted Bartlem off the grounds and he returned at 1.45am, complaining of chronic back pain and was offered ‘standard’ pain killers.

Mr Fox said Bartlem threatened staff over not being given many oxycodone tablets.

He said security again escorted Bartlem off the grounds and he threatened to shoot security.

Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who was supported in court by his mother, was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in 1997 and had a back injury which resulted in steel plates being installed in his spine.

He said Bartlem had a letter from his doctor confirming the diagnoses and referencing the offences at the hospital.

Mr Robertson said Bartlem was unable to access his daily pain relief medication due to the public holiday on May 4.

He said this behaviour was out of character.

Bartlem was fined $1250 and no conviction recorded.