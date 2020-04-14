Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘abusing’ Airlie Beach staff cops whopping COVID-19 fine

Jordan Gilliland
14th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been slapped with an eye-watering large fine after he threatened staff on the Airlie Beach Main St.

Whitsunday Police issued the hefty fines to the 34-year-old Bundaberg man after he was located on the main street of Airlie Beach at 10am on Thursday, April 9.

The man was found to be abusing and threatening staff at a business, causing police to subsequently arrest the man.

The man was found to have contravened the COVID-19 public health direction and was slapped with a whopping $1334 fine. He was also issued an additional $800 fine for public nuisance.

The man was one of six infringement notices given over the last week by Whitsunday police to people not complying with the COVID-19 directives.

Whitsunday Police reminded the community to ensure that they are following the home confinement and social distancing regulations.

More Stories

coronavirus whitsundays police coronavirus whitsunday police station
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery surrounds origin of CQ miner’s COVID-19 infection

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds origin of CQ miner’s COVID-19 infection

        News There are fears an unknown community transmission infected a Rockhampton-based BMA miner.

        COVID-19: CQ update, Queensland nears 1000 cases

        COVID-19: CQ update, Queensland nears 1000 cases

        Health Queensland has nearly hit 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 11 new cases...

        Opinion: Evidence of grim long-term impacts of Coronavirus

        premium_icon Opinion: Evidence of grim long-term impacts of Coronavirus

        News THERE’S no crystal ball for any of us to know how long we will be subjected to...

        Where is the revenue from coronavirus isolation fines going?

        premium_icon Where is the revenue from coronavirus isolation fines going?

        News A CENTRAL Queensland politician has a suggestion of where the money should go.