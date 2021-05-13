Man accused of contacting victim from jail

A man who has been accused of contacting a woman 19 times from prison with one attempting to get her to withdraw her complaint to police spent 321 days in custody before being granted bail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for bail on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

He has one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice and 18 breach domestic violence charges.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the sentence range for the most serious offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice was between 15 months and two years prison.

She said her client had spent more than usual one-third of the maximum prison sentence handed to people who plead guilty, meaning her client could end up spending too much time in prison when he is sentenced.

Ms Craven said there were no violence allegations in any of the charges, mostly the calls, attending her residence and making threats.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said the defendant was a risk of committing further offences, risk of the defendant contacting the alleged victim and risk to the safety and wellbeing of the community having allegedly made threats to kill.

Magistrate Cameron Press granted the defendant bail due to the risk of serving too much time in custody and the defendant not committing any further offences since being charged.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463