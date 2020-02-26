Man accused of importing child-like sex doll from China

Andrew Ross Clark in early February. Today he pleaded not guilty to importing a child-like sex doll and having child abuse material.

Andrew Ross Clark in early February. Today he pleaded not guilty to importing a child-like sex doll and having child abuse material. Toby Vue

A Mount Austin man accused of importing a child-like sex doll from China and having child abuse material on his computer will defend the charges.

Andrew Ross Clark, 59, appeared in Wagga Local Court today on charges of intentionally importing a prohibited tier-two good without approval and possessing child abuse material.

Mount Austin man Andrew Ross Clark, 59, walks out of Wagga Courthouse after pleading not guilty to charges relating to importing a childlike sex doll. Picture: Toby Vue

Mr Clark's solicitor Zac Tankard formally entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

The package containing the doll was intercepted by the Australian Border Force in Sydney in November last year.

Following investigations, police also seized and analysed computer devices from Mr Clark's home on December 18 before arresting him on January 23.

The doll is legally considered to be child exploitation material and the offence is punishable by up to 15 years' jail.

Andrew Ross Clark walking out of Wagga Courthouse in his first appearance in early February. Picture: Toby Vue

Mr Clark was also in court today for possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit to which he pleaded guilty.

He remains on bail with conditions including to not enter any international point of departure and to not apply for a new passport.

The matter is scheduled before the court again on March 25.