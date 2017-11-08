Menu
Man accused of 65 historical sex charges

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Melanie Plane

AN ELDERLY man accused of 65 historical sexual offences against children has had his matters mentioned in court again yesterday.

Kevin Leslie Baker did not appear himself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, but he was legally represented by McGowran law firm's Grant Cagney.

The 78-year-old Wandal man has five charges of carnal knowledge, two of common assault, one of deprivation of liberty (unlawful detainment), five of indecent dealing with girl under 12, one of unlawful wounding, nine of carnal knowledge of any person under the order of nature, 24 charges of indecent dealing of boys under 14 and other charges.

His matters have been adjourned until January 10. His bail has been enlarged.

