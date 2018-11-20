Man accused of assault and dumping victim at Ski Gardens

A MAN has been remanded in custody after being charged over a serious assault last week where a man was dumped from a car after he was bashed.

Russell David Hardy, 36, briefly appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in custody yesterday morning after being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm on Sunday.

No bail application was made and a full brief of evidence was ordered.

Police will alleged a 23-year-old man and his 23-year-old female partner got into a vehicle in East St against their own free will outside the Rockhampton Courthouse before the assault occurred on November 14.

The man was assaulted and then "dumped" at the Rockhampton Ski Gardens.