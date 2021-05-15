Man accused of assaulting child with rubber thong

A man accused of assaulting a child and ripping the child’s shirt, was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client would be contesting some of the allegations, particularly the ripping of the shirt.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said the defendant was at risk of committing further offences, was on a suspended sentence at the time and had a history of breaching domestic violence orders and violence.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the allegations involved the defendant allegedly using a rubber thong to assault the child and ripping the child’s shirt.

He refused the defendant bail due to being a risk of committing further offences and endangering other people.

The man’s matters were adjourned until June 1.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463