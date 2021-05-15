Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man accused of assaulting child with rubber thong

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of assaulting a child and ripping the child’s shirt, was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client would be contesting some of the allegations, particularly the ripping of the shirt.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said the defendant was at risk of committing further offences, was on a suspended sentence at the time and had a history of breaching domestic violence orders and violence.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the allegations involved the defendant allegedly using a rubber thong to assault the child and ripping the child’s shirt.

He refused the defendant bail due to being a risk of committing further offences and endangering other people.

The man’s matters were adjourned until June 1.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

domestic violence allegations rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV offender threw things inside the house

        Premium Content DV offender threw things inside the house

        Crime A man got into a fight with one of his son’s after the child told him he was not welcome at the house.

        Central Queensland town roasted by popular Facebook page

        Premium Content Central Queensland town roasted by popular Facebook page

        News A Central Queensland town has just been roasted - here's why

        MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        Premium Content MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        News Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has spoken about a fake email controversy.

        MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        Premium Content MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        News Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has spoken about a fake email controversy.