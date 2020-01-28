Menu
The woman (not pictured) is recovering in hospital from her injuries. Picture: iStock
Crime

Man accused of attempted bath drowning

by Sarah McPhee
28th Jan 2020 3:32 PM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a woman then trying to drown her in a bathtub at a home in New South Wales.

Police were called to a house on Young Ave in Nowra, on the state's south coast, about 8am on Friday following reports a man had struck a woman on the head with a spanner and then tried to drown her.

A man at the scene was spoken to by local police but allegedly refused to leave his home and poured petrol "all over his body, threatening to light himself on fire", police said in a statement today.

He was also allegedly still armed with the spanner and knives.

 

 

The man was arrested after negotiations with specialist police and taken to Nowra Police Station.

The woman, who police say was known to the man, was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

Police charged the 37-year-old man with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault (domestic violence related) and breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.

He was refused bail and is due to face Nowra Local Court today.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

