Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of attempted murder has missed his first court appearence because he was in hospital
A man accused of attempted murder has missed his first court appearence because he was in hospital
Crime

Man accused of attempted murder misses court appearance

by SARAH MATTHEWS
30th Jan 2020 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of running another man over with his car in what is believed to be an Australia Day road rage incident missed his first court appearance as he was in hospital.

Darryl Dighton, 49, was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly drove to the Acacia Hills home of his 34-year-old victim around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The NT News understands the pair became involved in an argument sparked by road rage earlier in the evening.

After they allegedly hit each other with sticks and bats, Dighton allegedly got into his car and ran the 34-year-old over and then reversed and ran over him a second time.

The victim was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) for treatment by Careflight.

He is believed to have suffered a broken back as well as serious leg injuries

A spokeswoman from RAH confirmed the victim remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Dighton's lawyer Peter Maley appeared in Darwin Local Court on his client's behalf on Wednesday and explained he was in the Royal Darwin Hospital receiving treatment for injuries and lacerations sustained in the alleged fight.

No application for bail was made.

The matter will return to court on March 3.

.

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        premium_icon Conflicted mayor steps back from Rocky flood levee

        News A change in the rules forced her hand to step back from her pet project.

        Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        premium_icon Pensioner hung out to dry over ‘eyesore’ Hills hoist

        News It’s an Aussies icon but for one landlord, it’s an ‘eyesore’ and it has to go.

        Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        premium_icon Woorabinda one of biggest losers in sports grants scandal

        News Their footy application was highly rated but they lost out due to ministerial...

        ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        premium_icon ’Tread carefully’: Concerned resident’s Coast Guard message

        News “I fear a lot of people will step back from taking part in and being proud of the...