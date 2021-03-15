Man accused of attempting to stab police dog to face court

A Caboolture South man, who allegedly led police on a chase in the Rockhampton region at the weekend, was in hospital on Monday and not able to have his matter heard in court.

Christopher John Adcock, 38, was wanted by police in relation to an alleged serious assault at a Landsborough home on March 11.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained critical head injuries and remained in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Police located Mr Adcock in a Toyota Camry on the corner of Roden and Schofield streets in Keppel Sands about 7pm on Friday, March 12.

As officers approached Mr Adcock, it is alleged he reversed the Toyota Camry into a police vehicle before driving forward over several bollards, causing damage to the vehicle.

Police allege Mr Adcock drove towards Rockhampton before abandoning the vehicle a short time later and fleeing on foot.

The dog squad tracked Mr Adcock to a property in Wandal where he was found hiding behind a shed.

The white Toyota Camry sedan Christopher John Adcock was driving. Picture: QPS

It is alleged that during Mr Adcock’s arrest, he produced a knife and attempted to stab the police dog.

Mr Adcock was charged with one count each of dangerously operate or interfere with vehicle, fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, killing or injuring police dogs and police horses – attempts, possess utensils or pipes for use, possess utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapon category A, B or M, and wilful damage.

Mr Adcock’s matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen informed Magistrate Cameron Press that Mr Adcock was in Rockhampton Hospital and not in the watch-house.

Mr Press adjourned Mr Adcock’s matter to Tuesday, March 16.

He was remanded in custody.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to alleged serious assault in Landsborough on March 11.