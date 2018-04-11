Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man accused in baby's death granted bail

by LAUREN ROBERTS
11th Apr 2018 5:35 PM

A MAN charged with the manslaughter and sexual assault of a five-month-old baby has been granted bail in Alice Springs.

On Wednesday, Judge Greg Borchers granted the man bail on the conditions that he surrendered his passport, stayed in Alice Springs, was fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and paid a $5000 surety.

The charges relate to the death of baby Michael Smedley in Alice Springs on July 26, 2012 and were laid last week following a coronial inquest held on December 12, 2016.

In January 2017, Coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Michaelâ€™s death may have been the result of a criminal offence and referred it back to police for investigation.

Michael was five months old when he died of serious brain injuries while in the care of a family friend and her then-boyfriend.

He died after being taken off life support the same afternoon he was found â€œnot breathing and limpâ€? in his cot.

child abuse editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    News UPDATE: Horrific photos show full extent of 100km/h head-on

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident

    News Paramedics suspected the 14-year-old fractured both wrists.

    State details on how they'll spend the $100k for Supercars

    State details on how they'll spend the $100k for Supercars

    Politics Greater clarity expected on the way forward over the coming weeks

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:54 PM
    Fashionable Callaghan Park couple off to Royal Ascot

    Fashionable Callaghan Park couple off to Royal Ascot

    News No fascinators and men to wear a top hat among strict racing rules

    • 11th Apr 2018 4:56 PM

    Local Partners