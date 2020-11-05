Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

A MAN accused of killing a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 would fight the case "right to the end", a Lismore court has been told.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, who has been denied bail, was extradited from Queensland on Wednesday and charged with the 2013 murder of Dennis James Dalton.

Police will allege about 5.30am on Thursday, June 6, 2013, 29-year-old Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Lismore Local Court on Thursday heard the case of Mr Dalton's death was subject to a coronial inquest held last year and was subsequently referred the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Police will allege Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on nearby Churchward Place in the early hours of Thursday, June 6, 2013.

The police prosecutor told the court the night of the incident, both the deceased and the accused had three altercations between themselves where weapons were threatened to be used.

On the third and final alleged altercation, the court heard Mr Williams brought a baseball bat to Mr Dalton's home and when an argument allegedly ensued between the pair, he used the bat to forcibly strike Mr Dalton's head, the court heard.

However, Mr William's defence lawyer, Eddie Lloyd, said her client, who would be pleading not guilty and planned to "defend this case right to the end", would be arguing that if he had used the baseball bat it would have only been in self-defence.

Ms Lloyd, who put forward an application for bail, said her client had continuously co-operated throughout the NSW Coronial Inquest into Mr Dalton's death, and had participated when he was called upon to give evidence during those proceedings.

She argued if he was granted bail, he would not be a flight risk, and said a $10,000 surety could be provided and he had strong links to the community in both the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland.

Mr Williams - a father of nine children - was supported in court by his partner and eldest daughter.

However, Magistrate Michael Dakin ultimately refused the bail application despite acknowledging Mr William's previous co-operation into the death of Mr Dalton.

Mr Dakin said he could see merit in the fact Mr William's co-operation with the inquest was "inconsistent with someone who had a guilty mind" however "the circumstances had changed".

"A view has been taken by the prosecution authority in this state there is grounds for prosecution for murder," he said.

Mr Dakin said the "complex nature" of the police brief provided to the court relied on evidence that Mr Williams' forcibly swung the baseball bat to cause damage to Mr Dalton's head.

Mr Williams' matter will return to Lismore Local Court on January 11, where he will appear via video link from custody.