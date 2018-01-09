Menu
Man accused of brazen attempted rape on busy Rocky street

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A MAN is accused of attempting to rape a woman on the footpath of one of Rockhampton's busiest roads on Saturday night.

Three hours after police put a protection order in place and released him from custody, they claim he was found back at the scene.

The 51-year-old Brisbane man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with common assault, attempted rape and breaching a protection order.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, in handing down his decision on a bail application, outlined the prosecution's case which it says is based on a number of eyewitnesses' accounts.

The court heard the man was seen "pushing or throwing” the woman out of a motel room on Musgrave St, saying "we have to get out of here”.

It is alleged the woman attempted to get back in the motel room where her son was sleeping, but the man grabbed her by the hair and dragged her about 50 metres to the footpath in front of the motel.

The court heard that the man ripped her clothes off, pulled down his pants and exposed himself before attempting to rape the woman.

The court heard both the man and the woman were affected by alcohol.

Police claim the man also threw a religious cross that he had around his neck at officers.

Mr Clarke described the night's actions by the man as "bizarre behaviour” and "very serious offending” before denying his bail application.

