Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
News

Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.

More Stories

lismore crime lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        Premium Content More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        News More financial help is on the way for the residents of Livingstone Shire who are still recovering from a devastating bushfire season.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Partnership nurtures CQ apprentices for three decades

        Premium Content Partnership nurtures CQ apprentices for three decades

        News If you are looking to get stuck into a career in manufacturing, find out which...

        PHOTOS: Rovers take down Brothers in long weekend face-off

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Rovers take down Brothers in long weekend face-off

        Hockey Frenchville defeated Park Avenue 6-0 on Saturday.