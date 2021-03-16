Menu
CASINO FIRE: Emergency services including Fire & Rescue attended a fire in a residence at Casino on Monday March 8, 2021.
News

Man accused of Casino house fire to have mental health test

Aisling Brennan
15th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2021 5:20 AM
A Casino resident who allegedly started house fire which damaged a property has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

The 33-year-old man was charged with damaging a property by fire causing more than $150,000 worth of damage.

Emergency services had been called to the blaze in William St, Casino on March 8.

The house was fortunately unoccupied at the time, according to police.

 

The man appeared in Lismore Local Court on March 9, where Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered he undergo a mental health assessment.

The man's bail was dispensed with for him to be tested.

However, if it is deemed the man does not have mental health issues, he will return to court to appear before the magistrate once again for this charge.

The court heard no plea had been recorded.

Lismore Northern Star

