Tyler Patrick Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Man accused of crashing Big Pineapple train in court

Maddie Manwaring
16th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
A man accused of derailing the Big Pineapple train and crashing it into a fence has faced court.

Coolum man Tyler Patrick Byrne, 22, allegedly took the famous train for a joy ride before crashing it and derailing four of its carriages on May 15.

Nambour police officer-in-charge Gary Brayley said in May the man had been at the Big Pineapple with others in the main pavilion when he allegedly started the train and drove it along the track.

Tyler Byrne, who allegedly crashed the Big Pineapple train, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 15.
"Approximately 200-300m (down the line) the train derailed and collided with a fence," he said.

Mr Byrne was charged with driving without a licence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle/aircraft/vessel and entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday and duty lawyer Liesel Rogan asked for Mr Byrne's matter to be adjourned.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin set the matter for a mention on July 5.

