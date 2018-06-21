Man accused of dragging his girlfriend by hair along road

A MAN who went on the run after a violent domestic assault has been "reluctantly" granted bail after a court heard he had taken steps to turn his life around.

Thomas Arther Williams, 28, is alleged to have punched his girlfriend several times before dragging her by the hair along a road outside the couple's Muli Muli home, near Woodenbong.

"If you try to run dog you're going to die," he allegedly told her during the incident on January 24 last year.

The woman suffered a 4cm deep laceration to her lower leg from the alleged assault as well as facial bruising, a swollen jaw and grazed knees.

When police officers tried to arrest Mr Williams later that night, he allegedly ran into bushland, and later fled to Queensland.

A warrant was issued and he was eventually arrested in Townsville earlier this month and extradited to Lismore, almost 18 months after the alleged assault.

Mr Williams stands accused assault occasioning actual bodily harm, reckless wounding, stalking/intimidation, breaching an apprehended violence order, resisting arrest, plus four driving charges.

His solicitor Thomas Saunders entered not guilty pleas to all charges when Mr Williams appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Saunders applied for bail on the basis that Mr Williams had "turned his life around" while on the run in Queensland, gaining a steady job and home.

"I've spoken to my client's employer in Townsville who is willing... to provide $1000 cash surety up front," he said.

"It's quite a positive environment for my client to be in.

"He has a significant reason to be at liberty.

"I'd ask you to take into account my client's mental health, (he) is vulnerable not only because of his Aboriginality but also by virtue of the mental health issues he grapples with."

The court heard that in 2016 Mr Williams had a court matter dismissed due to a mental health defence.

He was also jailed for 18 months in 2008 for assault and had a "fairly extensive criminal history" with warrants executed for his arrest on "two or three" occasions.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said Mr Williams had made every effort to evade capture over the alleged assault.

When he fled into the bush when police tried to arrest him, he allegedly said to them: "I'll just play the system like I did last time, I'll get off on mental health."

"It's a bit hard to say there is no flight risk," Mr Gradisnik told the court.

Mr Saunders said his client flatly denied he made that comment to police and claimed they made it up.

Magistrate David Heilpern characterised the alleged offence as "high end" and involved a serious leg injury, and noted Mr Williams "took no steps to resolve the matter" after fleeing to Queensland.

However, because Mr Williams appeared to have taken positive steps to improve his life, he said he would "somewhat reluctantly" grant bail - but it would be a "different story altogether" if Mr Williams failed to front court for his hearing.

A hearing date was set for August 10 and the matter was adjourned to return to Lismore Local Court for a mention on July 3.