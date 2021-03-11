Man accused of dropping baby face first on floor

A man accused of dropping a child 40-50cm face down on a recently mopped floor during a domestic dispute had 18 outstanding charges and seven fresh charges when he applied for bail last week.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 1.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client denied “any allegation of dropping the child 40-50cm or causing any physical harm to that child”.

She said her client, 21, claimed it was a case of ‘he said, she said’.

The defendant was due to have matters finalised in the magistrates court on February 26, but claimed the police came to the courthouse and advised him they would be laying further charges.

“Police shouldn’t be attending the courthouse prior to a person’s lengthy plea to collect a person of interest,” Ms Aspinall-Clarke said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the defendant’s decision not to go ahead with the scheduled long plea had nothing to do with police as it was his choice, not that of the police.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke went on to say her client did not hand himself into police on Friday, instead arranged a bail address in Gracemere and handed himself in on Monday.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the defendant was served a temporary protection order on Monday.

The defendant’s charges include common assault, five breaches of a domestic violence order, driving while disqualified, two driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, two driving without a licence, two wilful damage counts, one possessing property suspected to have been used in the commission of a drug crime, possess drug utensils, possess dangerous drugs and drink driving.

Mr Press said the allegations involved the defendant cutting a security screen, cutting a garden hose into pieces, pushing a book case away from a wall in the loungeroom and saying “I paid for it, I can break it” and damaging a door and wall when pushing open the door.

He said it was also alleged the defendant pushed and shoved the female adult victim, scratching her upper arm.

Mr Press it was further alleged the man pulled a television from a cabinet, causing it to fall on the loungeroom floor.

He said the defendant allegedly followed the victim around on February 24, yelling and screaming at her, jabbing her with fingers to her chest and arm saying “that’s nothing compared to what I can do to you. I wish you were dead”.

The alleged baby dropping incident took place on February 25 and Queensland Ambulance Service attended afterwards.

The defendant was also accused of picking up a coffee table and tipping the contents off.

Mr Press said the defendant was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences if released on bail, and possibly harm the victim and child.

“He would continue doing what he liked,” he said.

Bail was refused and the defendant’s matters were adjourned until April 1.