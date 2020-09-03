Menu
Drums were found in a lagoon north of Yeppoon last October.
Man accused of dumping drums in coast waterway faces court

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 2:49 PM
ONE of two men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, today appeared in court.

Jason Lee Atkins, 38, was in Yeppoon Magistrates Court where he was represented by a solicitor who said that Mr Atkins had spoken to Legal Aid, but had not yet lodged an application with them.

Mr Atkins and Eric Karl Davis, 41, were charged with wilfully causing material environmental harm, following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

Neither men have been required to enter a plea.

The Department charged Mr Atkins and Mr Davis following an investigation into last October’s discovery of nine drums allegedly dumped in a lagoon near Corio Bay Fish Habitat Reserve Road at Farnborough.

In January, four more drums were discovered in bushland near Iwasaki Road at Farnborough.

Today the court heard that a brief of evidence was being prepared for Mr Davis, and that the same would now be prepared for Mr Atkins.

The court was also told that the matters for which the men have been charged, could be dealt with in a Magistrate’s jurisdiction.

Mr Atkins and Mr Davis are on bail and have been remanded to appear in court again on October 1.

