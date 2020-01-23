Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police pursuing stolen vehicle driving dangerously

        premium_icon Police pursuing stolen vehicle driving dangerously

        News Officers are also chasing a group on foot who are believed to be together.

        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: A decision on the 1500 job project was due on June 24, 2019

        Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

        premium_icon Man involved in hit and run, and then assault

        News He was released from the watchouse and offended again.

        UPDATE: Man charged with two armed offences two weeks apart

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man charged with two armed offences two weeks apart

        Crime Armed offences at Leichardt Hotel and Gracemere on New Years Eve