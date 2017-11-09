Man accused of filming young CQ kids in sex acts

The 61-year-old had his matters first mentioned in September and originally had 27 charges in relation to child sexual offences which grew overnight to 130 charges.

A MAN is accused of filming and photographing Central Queensland children aged under 12 and producing child pornography.

The man's matters were before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He had originally put in an application for bail, to which police objected as they feared he was a flight risk having previously lived in Parramatta, but the bail application was withdrawn after the charges grew to 130.

The court heard on that occasion the charges had arisen from five alleged victims.

This time, the man's list of charges have grown to a total of 293 charges including indecent dealing of a child aged under 12 in his care, indecent filming of a child under 12 in his care, indecent photographing of a child under 12 in his care, indecent photographing of a child under 16 not in his care, making child exploitation material, attempts to commit rape, rape, possessing child exploitation material and unlawful possession of weapons.

Briefs were ordered on Wednesday for all the charges and the matter adjourned until January 24.